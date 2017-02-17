“Apple’s market cap is surprisingly only 40% away or so from reaching $1 trillion,” Brian Sozzi writes for TheStreet.com. “Don’t laugh, the milestone could very well happen.”

“Shares of the tech giant have been on a tear lately amid expectations for a blowout iPhone 8 unveiling, which is expected later this year,” Sozzi writes. “Also helping power the stock was a solid holiday quarter and expectations around President Trump enacting a tax holiday, which would be great for Apple as it holds more than $246 billion in cash overseas. Some of that repatriated cash could be used for sweeter dividends and stock buybacks. ”

But first, Sozzi writes, “Several things need to happen before Apple’s market cap can reach $1 trillion.”

