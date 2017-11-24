“Apple Inc. has been one of the best performing stocks over the past decade, and could even arguably be considered the most successful company in history,” Victor Dergunov writes for Seeking Alpha. “Since bottoming out in 2008 at a split adjusted $12 a share, the stock has skyrocketed by more than 1,300% over the last nine years, and now holds the top spot in market cap value over any other publicly traded company in the world. Right now, Apple’s market value stands at roughly $895 billion, and given that the company trades at a relatively low P/E ratio, has a favorable market position, and is likely to continue to deliver double-digit growth, Apple could very well become the first publicly traded company to be valued at a trillion dollars.”

“Services revenue came in at $8.5 billion in Q4, and hit an impressive $30 billion for full fiscal year 2017. Moreover, Tim Cook said the company is well on its way to achieving its projected $50 billion sales target by 2020 in its services segment,” Dergunov writes. “Diversifying revenues from the iPhone is tremendously important for Apple, as this makes the company a true powerhouse in the technology industry instead of simply a predominant smartphone manufacturer.”

“The Macintosh unit is performing stronger than ever, and Mac revenues surged by 25% yoy in the last quarter. Moreover, the unit was responsible for 13.64% of total Apple sales, up from just 12.25% in Q4 2016… as consumers continue to expect great products, gravitation towards Mac computers should continue going forward,” Dergunov writes. “Based on the fundamental statistics, Apple is extremely cheap right now. The company has a double-digit growth rate, provides a dividend, and is trading at just 15 times next year’s average EPS estimates. This essentially makes Apple one of the cheapest stocks in the S&P 500 on a relative basis, given that the S&P 500’s P/E ratio is roughly 25.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple remains amazingly undervalued and water is wet.

Maybe when Apple’s market cap hits $1 trillion, the jolt will wake up Mr. Market?

Would that Steve were here to see Apple achieve a trillion-dollar market value!

