“With the expected release of the iPhone 8 this fall, Apple is only in the ‘early stages’ of unlocking upside potential for investors, Drexel Hamilton’s Brian White wrote in a note to clients Monday,” Thomas reports. “‘We believe Apple remains among the most underappreciated stocks in the world,'” White said.”
“Apple closed Friday at $148.96 per share,” Thomas reports. “If the stock climbed to White’s target (a gain of more than 35 percent), that would give the iPhone juggernaut a market value of $1.06 trillion based on its current share count of 5,247 from FactSet.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: From your lips to Mr. Market’s ears, Brian.
And, yes, Apple is one of the most underappreciated stocks in the world, if not the most underappreciated.