“After reporting mixed earnings last week, Apple was given a $202 price target, its highest to date, by one analyst on Monday,” Lauren Thomas reports for CNBC. “”

“With the expected release of the iPhone 8 this fall, Apple is only in the ‘early stages’ of unlocking upside potential for investors, Drexel Hamilton’s Brian White wrote in a note to clients Monday,” Thomas reports. “‘We believe Apple remains among the most underappreciated stocks in the world,'” White said.”

“Apple closed Friday at $148.96 per share,” Thomas reports. “If the stock climbed to White’s target (a gain of more than 35 percent), that would give the iPhone juggernaut a market value of $1.06 trillion based on its current share count of 5,247 from FactSet.”

