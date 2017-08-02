“Apple is going to a $2 trillion market cap by the year 2027,” Brian Sozzi writes for TheStreet. “Because, why talk about Apple at $1 trillion? That’s old news, since it’s likely to happen within the year.”

“For all intents and purposes, Apple is an undervalued bank. Solving the issue of how to use Apple’s exploding cash pile will be one of the biggest tasks of Tim Cook’s successor,” Sozzi writes. “Expect the company to finally realize it must go on a serious shopping spree to form the tech version of Berkshire Hathaway. In no way is the market pricing in an Apple that owns Uber, Tesla, and Twitter by the year 2027.”

“You have to believe Apple is working on something transformational in the areas of self-driving cars and artificial intelligence,” Sozzi writes. “Whatever comes from these currently secret products could prove to be the next standard in how we live our lives.”

