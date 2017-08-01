MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q317 Conference Call with analysts starting at 5pm EDT/2pm PDT today.

Apple will provide live audio streaming of its Q317 Results Conference Call using Apple’s industry-leading QuickTime multimedia software.

The live webcast will begin at 2pm PDT/ 5pm EDT today here.

Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 third quarter ended July 1, 2017. The company posted quarterly revenue of $45.4 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.67. According to Thomson Reuters, the analysts’ consensus estimates called for revenue of $44.89 billion and EPS of $1.57.

For their fiscal 2017 fourth quarter, Apple guided for revenue between $49 billion and $52 billion.

Live notes from Apple’s Q117 Conference Call in reverse chronological order:

• Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter:

– revenue between $49 billion and $52 billion

– gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38 percent

– operating expenses between $6.7 billion and $6.8 billion

– other income/(expense) of $500 million

– tax rate of 25.5 percent

• $265 billion in cash and marketable securities

• Apple Stores now total 497 locations worldwide

• Maestri reviews U.S. schools deploying Apple iPads and other products

• SAP app for human resources will support 45 million users worldwide

• New Cisco partnership ads to enterprise security; will make cyber insurance more attainable to businesses

• Walmart to deploy over 19,000 iPads to train associates across the U.S.

• iPad customer sat. ranges from 95-99% across all models

• iPad had 55% share of U.S. tablet market; 89% share of tablets prices over $200

• iPad within Apple’s channel inventory target range

• Mac within Apple’s channel inventory target range

• MacBook Pro is a strong performer (97% customer sat.)

• Apple Pay is by far the #1 NFC payment service on mobile devices with over 90% of transactions worldwide

• App Store generates nearly twice the revenue of Google Play

• In the U.S. (451 Research) 95% customer sat. for iPhone 7 and 99% customer sat. for iPhone 7 Plus

• Apple very pleased with iPhone results, especially since it was a tough compare (Apple launched iPhone SE)

• Apple now has lowest iPhone channel inventory in over 2 years

• Luca Maestri reviews financials…

• Cook: Apple might even have some more innovations to share with you later this year

• HomePod has strong home automation capabilities

• HomePod coming this year with astounding audio quality – unlike any other wireless home speaker on the market

• Apple Watch will become more intelligent than ever with watchOS 4 this fall

• iOS will become the world’s biggest AR platform as soon as iOS 11 ships

• Apple believes AR has broad mainstream applicability

• With ARKit, it’s clear that the imagination of developers has been captured

• Apple very excited about iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, tvOS, and watchOS 4 coming this fall

• Apple has increased AirPods production; still working to meet strong demand

• 98% customer sat. for AirPods

• Apple Watch sales up over 50% YOY in the quarter

• Apple off to a great start to Back to School with newly refreshed Mac portables

• Mac gained global unit marketshare; revenue grew 7% YOY

• iPad sales up 32% YOY to U.S. education purchasers

• iPad unit sales have returned to growth

• Apple achieved highest worldwide tablet marketshare in over four years thanks to new iPads

• Apple Services up strongly – now the size of a Fortune 100 company

• 1.2 billion cumulative iPhone units sold to date

• iPhone 7 was the most popular iPhone. iPhone 7 Plus was up strongly over iPhone 6s Plus

• Apple had a very strong WWDC and the announcements will help delight Apple customers in the coming year

• Apple CEO Tim Cook: Apple is proud to announce every strong results with unit and revenue growth in all of Apple’s product categories

• Start of conference call

• Apple returned $11.7 billion to investors during Q317, bringing cumulative capital returns to nearly $223 billion.

• Other Products revenue: $2.735 billion (+23% YOY) (Other Products includes sales of Apple Watch, Apple TV, Beats products, iPod and Apple-branded and third-party accessories.)

• Services revenue: $7.266 billion (+22% YOY) (Services includes revenue from Digital Content and Services, AppleCare, Apple Pay, licensing and other services.)

• Unit sales:

– iPhone: 41.026 million (+2% YOY)

– iPad: 11.424 million (+15% YOY)

– Mac: 4.292 million (+1% YOY)

• Apple’s Q417 revenue guidance of between $49 billion and $52 billion exceeded expectations, with analysts’ consensus at $49.2 billion

• Apple is trading above its all-time high in after hour trading

