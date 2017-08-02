AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $159.75, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $156.65 was set on May 15, 2017.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $102.53.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $819.30 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $819.30B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $649.77B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $556.98B
4. Facebook (FB) – $490.66B
5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $476.01B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $439.61B
• Walmart (WMT) – $244.13B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $184.31B
• Intel (INTC) – $172.54B
• Disney (DIS) – $170.06B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $157.60B
• IBM (IBM) – $134.62B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $87.33B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $72.60B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $53.53B
• Sony (SNE) – $51.18B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.22B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $26.50B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.64B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.66B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $4.58B
• Pandora (P) – $2.03B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $164.352M
