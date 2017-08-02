Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $7.09, or 4.73%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $157.14. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $156.10 set on May 12, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $159.75, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $156.65 was set on May 15, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $102.53.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $819.30 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $819.30B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $649.77B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $556.98B

4. Facebook (FB) – $490.66B

5. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $476.01B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $439.61B

• Walmart (WMT) – $244.13B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $184.31B

• Intel (INTC) – $172.54B

• Disney (DIS) – $170.06B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $157.60B

• IBM (IBM) – $134.62B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $87.33B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $72.60B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $53.53B

• Sony (SNE) – $51.18B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.22B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $26.50B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $12.64B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $11.66B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $4.58B

• Pandora (P) – $2.03B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $164.352M

