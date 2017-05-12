Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.15, or 1.40%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $156.10. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $153.99 set on May 9, 2017.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $156.42, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $154.88 was set on May 9, 2017.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $90.00.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $813.88 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $813.88B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $650.76B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $527.93B

4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $459.61B

5. Facebook (FB) – $435.68B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $404.15B

• Walmart (WMT) – $229.52B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $175.97B

• Disney (DIS) – $173.45B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $167.51B

• Intel (INTC) – $167.31B

• IBM (IBM) – $141.27B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.88B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $67.68B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $53.35B

• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $47.57B

• Sony (SNE) – $45.06B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.68B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $22.44B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $13.51B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $10.60B

• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $5.19B

• Pandora (P) – $2.36B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $158.82M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.