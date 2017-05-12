AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $156.42, also set today. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $154.88 was set on May 9, 2017.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $90.00.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $813.88 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $813.88B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $650.76B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $527.93B
4. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $459.61B
5. Facebook (FB) – $435.68B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $404.15B
• Walmart (WMT) – $229.52B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $175.97B
• Disney (DIS) – $173.45B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $167.51B
• Intel (INTC) – $167.31B
• IBM (IBM) – $141.27B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.88B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $67.68B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $53.35B
• Yahoo! (YHOO) – $47.57B
• Sony (SNE) – $45.06B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.68B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $22.44B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $13.51B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $10.60B
• BlackBerry (BBRY) – $5.19B
• Pandora (P) – $2.36B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $158.82M
