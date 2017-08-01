“The company also hit a major goal, as the App Store drove Apple’s Services division to a record high, the size of a Fortune 100 company,” Balakrishnan reports. “‘If you look at the products, we sold 41 million iPhones but frankly it’s better than that because we also reduced channel inventories by 3.3 million,’ CEO Tim Cook told CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Tuesday. ‘If you look across the world, we had several markets in Asia, in Latin America, and the Middle East which grew more than 25 percent year-on-year. If you look at [iPhone] 7 in the [iPhone] 7 Plus, we grew strong double-digit year-on-year compared to the 6S plus a year ago. So iPhone was terrific.'”
“Shares popped [6.03%] after hours, reaching above [$159.10],” Balakrishnan reports. “Apple’s record intraday high is $156.65, so if these levels hold tomorrow morning, Apple will open at a record high, with a market capitalization of over $830 billion.”
