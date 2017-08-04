“Could Apple become the first company with a $1tn market value? Results this week inspired claims it might, particularly if the new iPhone sells well,” Lex writes for The Financial Times. “Given the puffed-up valuations of other tech companies, it is not the only contender; RBC has predicted Amazon could hit $1tn in the next few years. Measured in real terms, Apple, currently worth $803bn has stiffer competition from ghosts of the past and from one future listing.”

“The future challenger is Saudi Aramco, whose initial public offering is due next year. There is scepticism that the equity value would be as high as the targeted $2tn. But if the IPO proceeds, the kingdom’s oil company should certainly snatch the $1tn crown,” Lex writes. “Neither Apple nor Saudi Aramco would quite be the first internationally. PetroChina reached $1tn in nominal terms on the first day of trading after its 2007 listing — though never again.”

“And a frequent flaw of market worth applies: Apple’s is distorted by a net cash balance of more than $150bn,” Lex writes. “That means an enterprise value of $1tn is still a very long way off.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been hearing about Apple achieving a $1 trillion market cap for over six years now, but, this time around, if everything goes well (“iPhone 8”) it just might be attainable.

