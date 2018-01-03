“The race is on to become the world’s first trillion-dollar company, with all eyes fixed on tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet,” Rupert Neate reports for The Guardian. “Financial commentators and investors predict 2018 will herald the first firm with a stock market valuation of $1tn (£738bn) or more, if technology share prices continue to rise as strongly as in 2017.”

“Apple is leading the way, with a market valuation of $869bn on Tuesday,” Neate reports. “The Californian firm that transformed mobile communications, music and photography with the iPhone is $140bn ahead of Alphabet, which has a market value of $729bn.”

“Barron’s, the US investment magazine, declared on its cover last week that Apple would hit the $1tn valuation this year and that ‘we don’t think the peak [of Apple’s rise] is near,'” Neate reports. “Apple earned revenue of $229bn in its latest financial year, and made profits of $48bn – roughly as much as Microsoft and JP Morgan combined.”

