“The amount Apple spent buying its shares in those three months exceeded the stock market value of most companies in the S&P 500 index, including household names like Kroger Co, Best Buy Co Inc and Hershey Co.,” Randewich reports. “The decision to turn over record amounts of cash to shareholders was a direct results of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Republican lawmakers in December.”
“The biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in over 30 years, the new law slashes the corporate income tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, and charges multinationals a one-time tax on profits held overseas. As a result, analysts had expected Apple to repatriate most of its $252 billion in cash abroad,” Randewich reports. “In its quarterly report on Tuesday, Apple said it would earmark $100 billion for a new share repurchase program, succeeding a $210 billion buyback program that started in 2012 and will wrap up this quarter – roughly nine months ahead of schedule.”
“Apple’s program dwarfs others even as stock repurchase efforts kick into high gear,” Randewich reports. “By comparison, U.S. companies in April announced a combined total of $50.4 billion in new buyback plans, up from $38.1 billion worth of planned buybacks announced in April 2017, according to TrimTabs Investment Research.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As the number of shares declines, the value of remaining shares theoretically increases – supply and demand – but it also tamps down Apple’s market value (race to one trillion) if the share price stagnates (or, as happened multiple times this year, is talked down by pundits and herd-like analysts based on specious data points).
SEE ALSO:
