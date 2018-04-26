“Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is a Silicon Valley legend. He’s no longer involved with the company he helped build, although he is still on the Apple payroll, yet he remains a figure of prominence in the tech world, speaking at conferences and offering insights on the state of the industry. He even did a stint on ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ back in 2009,” Emmie Martin reports for CNBC. “But his attitude toward money is surprisingly different from that of most of his peers.”

“In an interview with Fortune, the tech icon shares his straightforward investing strategy, which is to avoid it and to keep his distance from finance altogether,” Martin reports. “‘I do not invest. I don’t do that stuff,’ Wozniak tells Fortune. ‘I didn’t want to be near money, because it could corrupt your values.'”

“Wozniak aimed to build innovative products and improve the world with Apple, not to get rich. ‘I really didn’t want to be in that super ‘more than you could ever need’ category,’ he says,” Martin reports. “Rather, Wozniak chose to invest in things close to his heart, such as museums in San Jose, California, his hometown.”

