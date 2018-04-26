“In an interview with Fortune, the tech icon shares his straightforward investing strategy, which is to avoid it and to keep his distance from finance altogether,” Martin reports. “‘I do not invest. I don’t do that stuff,’ Wozniak tells Fortune. ‘I didn’t want to be near money, because it could corrupt your values.'”
“Wozniak aimed to build innovative products and improve the world with Apple, not to get rich. ‘I really didn’t want to be in that super ‘more than you could ever need’ category,’ he says,” Martin reports. “Rather, Wozniak chose to invest in things close to his heart, such as museums in San Jose, California, his hometown.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Woz is one of a kind.
Apple aficionados, if you haven’t read iWoz: Computer Geek to Cult Icon: How I Invented the Personal Computer, Co-Founded Apple, and Had Fun Doing It (2006), we highly recommend doing so – it’s much more satisfying than the cardboard-like recitation that comprises Steve Jobs’ official biography.
SEE ALSO:
Apple co-founder Woz quits Facebook – April 9, 2018
Someone stole seven bitcoins from Woz – February 27, 2018
How to raise the next Woz, according to Woz – February 23, 2018
Woz: Apple’s iPhones are priced very high because they are worth it – July 19, 2017
Apple co-founder Woz to headline luxury 24-day cruise to Antarctica – July 6, 2017
Woz on Apple Watch: ‘I just love it. I love every time I use it. It helps me. I love it so much.’ – June 14, 2017
Woz: Robots won’t soon take over most jobs – May 23, 2017