“‘Apple products are safe. And Apple’s pricing is high in the extreme,’ said Wozniak to South China Morning Post reporters on Wednesday,” Lee reports. “‘It’s a safe bet for a lot of people, and when you love Apple you are willing to pay for it,’ [Wozniak said].”Lee reports, “Wozniak, who co-founded Apple in 1976 with Steve Jobs, was in Guangdong Province in south China for a technology forum. He spoke about artificial intelligence with Liu Zihong, CEO of Royole, a flexible display manufacturer.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone. It’s just an iPhone wannabe.
SEE ALSO:
Get ready for Apple’s $1,400 iPhone – July 18, 2017
Apple took 83% of smartphone market profits in calendar first quarter – May 16, 2017
Apple’s Tenth Anniversary iPhone will likely cost more than $1,000, source says – February 8, 2017
Goldman: Apple’s next iPhone will break the $1,000 barrier and send the stock soaring – May 12, 2017
Newsflash: Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers – October 23, 2012