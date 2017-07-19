“Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak defended the high price tag of iPhones, which is rumored to cost $1,200 for the upcoming 10th anniversary model, because the quality is so good and ‘a safe bet,'” Seung Lee reports for The Mercury News.

“‘Apple products are safe. And Apple’s pricing is high in the extreme,’ said Wozniak to South China Morning Post reporters on Wednesday,” Lee reports. “‘It’s a safe bet for a lot of people, and when you love Apple you are willing to pay for it,’ [Wozniak said].”

Lee reports, “Wozniak, who co-founded Apple in 1976 with Steve Jobs, was in Guangdong Province in south China for a technology forum. He spoke about artificial intelligence with Liu Zihong, CEO of Royole, a flexible display manufacturer.”

Read more in the full article here.