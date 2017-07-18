MacDailyNews Take: Absolutely. And they’ll queue up online and/or in real lines to do it.
“Yes, and happily, reports Tim Bajarin, an Apple analyst and president of Creative Strategies. ‘It will fly off the shelves,'” Graham reports. “It’s the extra cost of the bigger, OLED screen, plus expanded storage, that could push the top of the line iPhone to the $1,200 to $1,400 range, he says.”
“If you ponder the thought, why not charge more for the ultra-premium model? Apple has a new computer coming out later this year that will sell for $5,000,” Graham reports. “We live with our iPhones. We wake up with them, we spend more time with them than our own families, we put them by our bed at night. A new iPhone for roughly $4 a day for the first year? A case could be made.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, the “iPhone 8” (or “iPhone X,” “iPhone Edition,” or “iPhone Pro”) will be Apple’s flagship, premium, cutting-edge iPhone. It should be priced as such.
Customers who are looking for lower prices can simply opt for iPhone 7s or iPhone 7s Plus or even the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, which are likely to stick around as the entry-level models through late 2018, just as the 6s and 6s Plus are today, or get the iPhone SE, of course.
As we wrote back in February: Our Jet Black 256GB iPhone 7 Plus units with 3 GB RAM each cost $969 plus tax, so $1,000+ for a loaded “iPhone X” with 4+ GB of RAM would certainly not be surprising.
