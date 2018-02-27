“Unfortunately, all of this doesn’t safeguard Bitcoin from fraud,” Reddy reports. “The American inventor and philanthropist told a full house at the summit how his own Bitcoins got stolen. ‘The blockchain identifies who has bitcoins… that doesn’t mean there can’t be fraud though. I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud. Somebody bought them from me online through a credit card and they cancelled the credit card payment. It was that easy! And it was from a stolen credit card number so you can never get it back.'”Read more in the full article here.
“At today’s price of around $10,200 a bitcoin, Wozniak’s stolen cryptocurrency are worth roughly $71,400,” Evelyn Cheng reports for CNBC. “The American inventor remains a supporter of the cryptocurrency, which he initially bought at $700 each as an experiment, according to The Times.”
Cheng reports, “Wozniak is estimated to be worth north of $100 million.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Woz can take the hit, but it’s a good lesson: Be on the lookout for fraud!
