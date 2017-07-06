“Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak will headline a voyage to Antarctica in December on luxury line Seabourn’s 450-passenger Seabourn Quest,” Gene Sloan reports for USA Today.

“Seabourn says the computer pioneer will be a speaker on the 24-day sailing, which kicks off on Dec. 20 in Valparaiso, Chile (near Santiago) and ends in Buenos Aires on Jan. 13, 2018,” Sloan reports. “The voyage includes several days of sailing down the Chilean coast with visits to Puerto Montt and Isla Chiloe as well as the Chilean Fjords.

Sloan reports, “The trip also will include a visit to South Georgia Island, home to thousands of king penguins.”

