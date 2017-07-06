“Seabourn says the computer pioneer will be a speaker on the 24-day sailing, which kicks off on Dec. 20 in Valparaiso, Chile (near Santiago) and ends in Buenos Aires on Jan. 13, 2018,” Sloan reports. “The voyage includes several days of sailing down the Chilean coast with visits to Puerto Montt and Isla Chiloe as well as the Chilean Fjords.
Sloan reports, “The trip also will include a visit to South Georgia Island, home to thousands of king penguins.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Notke: Ocean View and Veranda Suites start at $14,499, Penthouse Suites start at $32,999, and Grand Suites start at $73,999 (fares are in US dollars, per person, and based on double occupancy).
More info, itinerary, and link to reserve your suite here.