“If you want to raise your child to be a billionaire tech genius, you need to give your child a whole lot of freedom to explore,” Catherine Clifford reports for CNBC. “So says Steve Wozniak, co-founder of tech behemoth Apple. It worked on him.”

“Of course, no two children are alike, but when asked to reflect on what about his childhood helped him grow into a titan of technology, Wozniak pointed to the lack of restrictions that characterized his youth,” Clifford reports. “The Apple co-founder, 67, remembers dinners at home during which his father Jerry talked about the role of government and the constitution, but did not indicate how young Wozniak should feel about politics. His father presented both sides of the argument and then let Wozniak decide what he he believed.”

“‘Let them explore. Let them be a part of the whole world, and things that they like and the directions they want to go in,’ says Wozniak. ‘But don’t say, ‘Here’s what you should study. Here’s the school you should go to because it will make more money in your life.’ No, no, no, no. Let them do what they enjoy,'” Clifford reports. “When a child picks an area to pursue, encourage that interest, says Wozniak. ‘Help them go in that direction. Give them support, give them education, give them materials, things they don’t have,’ says Wozniak.”

Read more in the full article here.