“Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak on Monday dismissed the notion that robots will take over most human jobs and lead to mass unemployment anytime this century,” Todd Prince reports for Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“The world has experienced massive technological change over the past few decades and yet unemployment is still low, he told hundreds of attendees at RECon, a real estate expo, at the Westgate Las Vegas,” Prince reports. “‘We have been on this path for a long time,’ he said when asked about the threat of robots. ‘The (lost) jobs always get replaced with new types of jobs.'”

“Wozniak, though, does see self-driving vehicles taking over the roads in the next five to 15 years, starting first with truck deliveries,” Prince reports. “‘I just see it growing, growing and growing nationwide. I think within five years it is going to be very common to have automated trucks from across the country bringing goods and supplies from the nearest warehouse.'”

