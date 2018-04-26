“Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, in a meeting the president said would cover trade, presumably including dealings with China,” Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC.

“But the first topic on the agenda was tax cuts, according to Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council,” Balakrishnan reports. “‘He loves the tax cut and tax reform,’ Kudlow said Thursday. ‘He said it’s great for business. And Apple is going to be building plants, campuses, adding jobs, lots of business investment. That was the first point he made to President Trump.'”

“China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain, although early signs of tariffs haven’t indicated any direct impacts on Apple products. Kudlow said that he took Cook’s suggestions about an upcoming meeting with Chinese officials,” Balakrishnan reports. “‘Tim Cook was most helpful, I really enjoyed the meeting,’ Kudlow told CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street.’ ‘I spent a good amount of time with him, and then we came back and we visited the POTUS. He has a lot of experience in China, obviously. He was very helpful in making some suggestions.'”

Read more in the full article here.