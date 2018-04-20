“The Wall Street Journal report, with a byline of Yoko Kubota in Beijing and Takashi Mochizuki in Tokyo, and additional credit for Tripp Mickle in San Francisco (who recently–bizarrely — claimed iPhone X was selling poorly based on a fundamental lack of understanding of the phone industry and Apple’s supply chain) described Apple’s efforts to develop a second source for OLED screens (apart from its current sole supplier Samsung) as both a ‘struggle’ and the reason why iPhone X carries a premium price,” Dilger writes. “[The report] also went out on a limb in stating that Samsung’s control of the OLED market was ‘one reason for the iPhone X’s steep $999 price tag, analysts said,’ before adding original conjecture that, ‘the price turned off some customers, causing demand to fall short of expectations and forcing Apple to cut orders for parts.'”
“That conclusion is based entirely on the media narrative that claims Apple expected to build 40 million more iPhone X units in the March quarter than it did, a wildly implausible idea that Japan’s Nikkei and the Wall Street Journal kept passing back and forth as the reason why iPhone X was selling ‘so poorly,’ even as the new model gobbled up over a third of all profits as the best selling smartphone model,” Dilger writes. “Both sites (and everyone copying their lede) also claimed that iPhone X’s high price was hurting sales, despite the fact that demand for the new model (and the also-expensive iPhone 8) dramatically pushed up Apple’s iPhone Average Selling Price. If a statically important number of buyers were against paying any premium for the new models, the ASP would obviously not have changed. That’s just how math works. ”
Read more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Talking down a stock prior to earnings is a longstanding tradition.
So what we have, basically, is a report claiming “iPhone production cuts” in the quarter following the Christmas shopping season from an outfit that’s made pretty much the same report annually for several years that is nonetheless and inexplicably treated as gospel. Other outlets pick up the story and run it until even some Apple analysts believe it and lower their estimates prior to earnings.
We won’t know for sure until we see this quarter’s (Apple’s fiscal Q218) results in May, since iPhone sales actually did increase YOY when you compare apples to apples, as opposed to comparing the 13-week 2017 holiday quarter to a 14-week 2016 holiday quarter and calling it a “decline,” when it wasn’t. — MacDailyNews, March 22, 2018
iPhone X was the best-selling smartphone in the world in the December quarter according to Canalys, and it has been our top selling phone every week since it launched. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus rounded out the top three iPhones in the quarter. In fact, revenue for our newly launched iPhones was the highest of any lineup in our history, driving total Apple revenue above our guidance range… The iPhone X was the most popular and that’s particularly noteworthy given that we didn’t start shipping until early November, and we’re constrained for a while. The team did a great job of getting into supply demand balance there in December. But since the launch of iPhone X, it has been the most popular iPhone every week, every week sales. And that is even through today, actually through January… We feel fantastic, particularly as it pertains to iPhone X. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, February 1, 2018
