“A new report claiming to understand Apple’s supply chain has asserted that LG screens might be facing development issues as a second source for OLED displays on upcoming iPhones, based on Apple’s higher than normal scrutiny of LG prototypes — and then strangely claims this issue is driving iPhone X prices so high that ‘some’ are not buying it,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider.

“The Wall Street Journal report, with a byline of Yoko Kubota in Beijing and Takashi Mochizuki in Tokyo, and additional credit for Tripp Mickle in San Francisco (who recently–bizarrely — claimed iPhone X was selling poorly based on a fundamental lack of understanding of the phone industry and Apple’s supply chain) described Apple’s efforts to develop a second source for OLED screens (apart from its current sole supplier Samsung) as both a ‘struggle’ and the reason why iPhone X carries a premium price,” Dilger writes. “[The report] also went out on a limb in stating that Samsung’s control of the OLED market was ‘one reason for the iPhone X’s steep $999 price tag, analysts said,’ before adding original conjecture that, ‘the price turned off some customers, causing demand to fall short of expectations and forcing Apple to cut orders for parts.'”

“That conclusion is based entirely on the media narrative that claims Apple expected to build 40 million more iPhone X units in the March quarter than it did, a wildly implausible idea that Japan’s Nikkei and the Wall Street Journal kept passing back and forth as the reason why iPhone X was selling ‘so poorly,’ even as the new model gobbled up over a third of all profits as the best selling smartphone model,” Dilger writes. “Both sites (and everyone copying their lede) also claimed that iPhone X’s high price was hurting sales, despite the fact that demand for the new model (and the also-expensive iPhone 8) dramatically pushed up Apple’s iPhone Average Selling Price. If a statically important number of buyers were against paying any premium for the new models, the ASP would obviously not have changed. That’s just how math works. ”

