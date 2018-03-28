“Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year,” Arjun Kharpal reports for CNBC. “The investment bank said for quarter ended March, it is trimming its iPhone sales expectations by 1.7 million units. It now expects sales of 53 million units in the calendar first quarter. For the three months to June, Goldman said it expects sales of 40.3 million units, a reduction of 3.2 million from its previous forecast.”

“The Wall Street analysts said that it has reduced its iPhone shipment forecast by 2.5 percent to 217.3 million units for Apple’s fiscal year which ends on September 30, 2018,” Kharpal reports. “It also cut its iPhone shipment expectations for fiscal 2019 and 2020 by 4 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.”

“As a result of its reduction in iPhone shipments, Goldman also reduced its revenue forecasts for this fiscal year ending September by 2.4 percent to $256.6 billion. For the 2019 fiscal year, Goldman cut its revenue forecast by 2.7 percent to $272.5 billion,” Kharpal reports. “Despite declining replacement rates, Goldman said the number of people with iPhones will continue to grow and currently stands at 631 million units.”

