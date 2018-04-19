“Despite rumours that a merger is in the works, Apple chief executive Tim Cook believes mobile devices and desktop computers should remain in separate worlds with their own bespoke operating systems,” Peter Wells reports for The Sydney Morning Herald. “Following a recent Apple event in Chicago, where the tech giant outlined its plans for a renewed push into the education sector, I had the opportunity to briefly talk with Cook.”

“Cook speaks slowly and deliberately, as one would expect of the CEO of the most profitable company on the planet,” Wells reports. “It is not just the sharemarket that makes him tread carefully, he must also feel the weight of countless Mac pundits who interpret his every word for clues about the future leanings of the famously secretive company.”

“When Cook off-handedly mentioned he used the iPad as his main device in a few years back, thousands of blogs declared the Mac must be facing certain death,” Wells reports. “I asked him if the iPad was still his main device. ‘I generally use a Mac at work, and I use an iPad at home,’ Cook tells me, ‘And I always use the iPad when I’m travelling. But I use everything and I love everything.'”

We don’t believe in sort of watering down one for the other. Both [The Mac and iPad] are incredible. One of the reasons that both of them are incredible is because we pushed them to do what they do well. And if you begin to merge the two… you begin to make trade offs and compromises. So maybe the company would be more efficient at the end of the day. But that’s not what it’s about. You know it’s about giving people things that they can then use to help them change the world or express their passion or express their creativity. So this merger thing that some folks are fixated on, I don’t think that’s what users want. — Tim Cook

