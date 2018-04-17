“Russia’s state telecommunications regulator wants Apple and Google to remove the Telegram messenger app service from their respective app stores,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac.

“This follows a recent court decision in which a Russian judge ruled that Telegram, the world’s ninth most popular mobile messaging app, should be blocked in the country,” Dormehl reports. “This is due to the company’s refusal to give Russian state security services the encryption keys to access messages sent using the service.”

“Telegram was previously used by the Kremlin to communicate with reporters and arrange conference calls with President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman,” Dormehl reports. “The Kremlin has announced that it will be migrating to a new messaging service instead.”

Read more in the full article here.