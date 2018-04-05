“Both Apple’s App Store and Google Play were growing consistently all the way up to 2017, when they split,” AppFigures reports. “Google Play continued to grow at a pretty good rate of about 30% to more than 3.6 million apps.”

“Apple’s App Store however, headed in a very different direction. It shrunk,” AppFigures reports. “At the end of 2017 there were roughly 2.1 million iOS apps available in the App Store, a decrease of 5% when compared to the 2.2 million apps that were available in the beginning of the year.”

AppFigures reports, “The decline is a result of stricter enforcement of Apple’s review guidelines, as well as a technical change that eliminated many old apps that were not updated to support 64-bit architecture.”

