“Apple’s App Store however, headed in a very different direction. It shrunk,” AppFigures reports. “At the end of 2017 there were roughly 2.1 million iOS apps available in the App Store, a decrease of 5% when compared to the 2.2 million apps that were available in the beginning of the year.”
AppFigures reports, “The decline is a result of stricter enforcement of Apple’s review guidelines, as well as a technical change that eliminated many old apps that were not updated to support 64-bit architecture.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Buh-bye, 32-bit apps!
