Apple today announced that its global developer community has earned over $70 billion since the App Store launched in 2008. The App Store is home to the most innovative apps in the world and in the past 12 months alone, downloads have grown over 70 percent.

“People everywhere love apps and our customers are downloading them in record numbers,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement. “Seventy billion dollars earned by developers is simply mind-blowing. We are amazed at all of the great new apps our developers create and can’t wait to see them again next week at our Worldwide Developers Conference.”

With the subscription business model now available to developers across all 25 app categories, the App Store’s active paid subscriptions are up 58% year over year.

App Store developers from around the world create apps for customers in 155 countries. Gaming and Entertainment are top-grossing categories, and Lifestyle apps, as well as Health and Fitness, have experienced over 70% growth in the past year. The Photo and Video category is also among the fastest-growing at nearly 90% growth.

Source: Apple Inc.