“The 32-bit scythe has claimed 3 more games today, PopCap’s Solitaire Blitz, Peggle Classic, and the paid version of Plants vs Zombies,” Tasos Lazarides reports for TouchArcade.

“PopCap just announced that it will remove those three games from the App Store and Google Play today, but the games are already gone (at least from the App Store),” Lazarides reports. “So, if you were hoping to grab them before they disappear, you’re out of luck. ”

Lazarides reports, “If you’ve downloaded the games in the past, you can still download them from your purchase history, but we’re not sure if that will still be the case once you update to iOS 11.”

