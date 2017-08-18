“PopCap just announced that it will remove those three games from the App Store and Google Play today, but the games are already gone (at least from the App Store),” Lazarides reports. “So, if you were hoping to grab them before they disappear, you’re out of luck. ”
Lazarides reports, “If you’ve downloaded the games in the past, you can still download them from your purchase history, but we’re not sure if that will still be the case once you update to iOS 11.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Blasts from the past!
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s brilliant move: Apple’s iOS sheds its 32-bit legacy this fall – August 18, 2017
Apple: High Sierra will be last macOS release to support 32-bit apps ‘without compromise’ – June 29, 2017
iPhone gamers, brace yourselves for the app-ocalypse: Apple’s coming iOS will kill off some beloved games – July 24, 2017
Apple unveils all-new App Store – June 5, 2017
Apple’s App Store downloads surge – June 1, 2017
Apple announces global developer App Store earnings top $70 billion – June 1, 2017