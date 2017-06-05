Apple today unveiled the all-new App Store, designed from the ground up to make discovering apps and games easier than ever before. The beautifully redesigned App Store is packed with original stories and editorial, updated daily in a new Today tab, as well as new Games and Apps tabs. Compelling stories, in-depth interviews, helpful tips and collections of must-have apps and games will showcase Apple’s unique perspective and aim to inform, help and inspire customers every day. App Store customers have now downloaded more than 180 billion apps and Apple has paid out over $70 billion to developers since the store launched in 2008, making it the most vibrant software marketplace in the world.

“Together with our incredible developer community, we’ve made the App Store the best app platform in the world, and more than 500 million unique customers visit it every week,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement. “Now, we are taking everything we’ve learned from the App Store over the past nine years and putting it into a stunning new design. Every element of the new App Store is richer, more beautiful and more engaging.”



Today

It all starts with the Today tab, a daily destination all about games, apps and app culture. Through in-depth features and interviews filled with beautiful artwork and videos, the App Store’s global team of editors will share the stories behind the apps and games that change the way we live and the developers whose ideas push and shape the world as we know it. Today will feature exclusive premieres, new releases and a fresh look at all-time favorites, as well as recommended tips and how-to guides to help customers use apps in innovative ways.

Games & Apps

Games is the most popular category on the App Store, and with the new design there will now be a dedicated home just for games. It will feature recommendations of new releases and updates, compelling videos, top charts just for games and hand-picked collections. It’s now easier than ever to navigate the over half a million games available, and find the perfect game for everyone from the casual player to the hardcore enthusiast.

Apps will also have its own tab, bringing customers everything they use, need and enjoy, from photography to money management, shopping to social networking and more. Just like the Games tab, the Apps tab will have great recommendations, videos and hand-picked collections across 24 categories, as well as its own app charts.

Updates & Search

The Updates tab will allow customers to quickly see what has changed in their favorite apps and games with the latest update, and Search has been enhanced to include the editorial content found in Today, Games and Apps. Search by name, category, developer or topic, and you’ll receive relevant results for specific apps and games, as well as editorial stories, collections and in-app purchases.

App Product Pages

The home for every app on the store is its app product page. Apple has redesigned the experience so that all developers can spotlight their apps with more engaging content, putting the most important information front and center for the customer making a download decision. Developers can submit up to three video app previews and five screenshots, which can now be localized so a customer in any country can have a customized version of the video. Accolades including Editors’ Choice and chart position will be highlighted, as will in-app purchases and customer ratings and reviews.

In-App Purchases

Apple is also making in-app purchases more discoverable on the App Store. In-app purchases will show up on an app product page and in search results, and editors can feature them in Today, Games and Apps. Customers can now start their in-app purchases on the App Store and be taken directly into a developer’s app or game to complete the purchase.

Availability

The all-new App Store will be included with iOS 11. The developer preview of iOS 11 is available to iOS Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today, and a public beta program will be available to iOS users later this month at beta.apple.com. iOS 11 will be available this fall as a free software update for iPhone® 5s and later, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 2 and later and iPod touch 6th generation. For more information, visit apple.com/ios/ios11-preview. Features are subject to change. Some features may not be available in all regions or all languages.