“Although this might seem like something of an inconvenience for app developers, as well as for iOS users who want to upgrade to the new version of iOS and keep using 32-bit apps that the developers didn’t bother to update, this is unequivocally a good thing for Apple’s software ecosystem,” Eassa reports. “One obvious effect of this new rule is that it’ll go a long way to cleaning up the Apple App Store.”
“Apple’s tight control of the hardware and software is paying off nicely, as it is allowing the company to go from introducing its first 64-bit smartphone in late 2013 to completely making obsolete its 32-bit iPhones just four years later,” Eassa reports. “Now that’s something only Apple can do.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We wouldn’t be surprised to see Apple move its iPhone lines to include at least 4GB of memory, either.
Beter performance and memory access increases are always goo things!
SEE ALSO:
Apple: High Sierra will be last macOS release to support 32-bit apps ‘without compromise’ – June 29, 2017
iPhone gamers, brace yourselves for the app-ocalypse: Apple’s coming iOS will kill off some beloved games – July 24, 2017
Apple unveils all-new App Store – June 5, 2017
Apple’s App Store downloads surge – June 1, 2017
Apple announces global developer App Store earnings top $70 billion – June 1, 2017</blockquote