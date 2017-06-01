“On Thursday, Apple shared an update on its App Store, including the announcement that all-time App Store earnings paid to developers hit $70 billion.,” Sparks writes. “All-time gross App Store revenue, including Apple’s 30% cut and developers’ 70% cut, has now hit $100 billion.”
“Developer earnings from the App Store are up 40% since August 2016, growing from about $50 billion to $70 billion,” Sparks writes. “App Store downloads are up more than 70% in the trailing 12 months compared to the preceding 12-month period… Further, thanks to Apple’s more accommodating policies on recurring subscriptions (the policies were revamped last year), subscriptions have now expanded to every app category and are up 58% year over year.”
MacDailyNews Take: Recurring growth. That sounds like something Wall Street might actually appreciate.
