“We know that iOS 11 marks the end of the road for legacy 32-bit apps and now we’re learning about Apple’s new 64-bit requirement for Mac apps,” Christian Zibreg reports for iDownload Blog.

“In an advisory on Dev Center yesterday, the Cupertino giant announced that macOS High Sierra will be the last macOS release to support 32-bit apps ‘without compromise,'” Zibreg reports. “Apple originally said at the Worldwide Developers Conference that macOS apps submitted to Mac App Store must support 64-bit computing starting January 2018. The new advisory states that Mac app updates and existing apps must support 64-bit starting June 2018.”

MacDailyNews Take: June 2018 is more than generous for requiring 64-bit support.

Apple shipped the world’s first 64-bit personal computer over 14 years ago with the release of the Power Mac G5 on June 23, 2003. Apple unveiled the world’s first 64-bit smartphone (iPhone 5s) on September 10, 2013.

Apple’s notice:

64-bit Requirement for Mac Apps – June 28, 2017

At WWDC 2017, we announced new apps submitted to the Mac App Store must support 64-bit starting January 2018, and Mac app updates and existing apps must support 64-bit starting June 2018. If you distribute your apps outside the Mac App Store, we highly recommend distributing 64-bit binaries to make sure your users can continue to run your apps on future versions of macOS. macOS High Sierra will be the last macOS release to support 32-bit apps without compromise.