“We know that iOS 11 marks the end of the road for legacy 32-bit apps and now we’re learning about Apple’s new 64-bit requirement for Mac apps,” Christian Zibreg reports for iDownload Blog.

“In an advisory on Dev Center yesterday, the Cupertino giant announced that macOS High Sierra will be the last macOS release to support 32-bit apps ‘without compromise,'” Zibreg reports. “Apple originally said at the Worldwide Developers Conference that macOS apps submitted to Mac App Store must support 64-bit computing starting January 2018. The new advisory states that Mac app updates and existing apps must support 64-bit starting June 2018.”

