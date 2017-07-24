“If you’re an iPhone user still addicted to Flappy Bird, be ready to experience withdrawal symptoms,” Cyrus Nemati writes for Slate. “When Apple launches iOS 11 in September, the company will drop support for old 32-bit applications—which is most apps released before 2014.”

“Apps that haven’t been updated by their developers to run on the more efficient 64-bit architecture will cease to work,” Nemati writes. “Nearly 200,000 apps from designers without the motivation or resources to make the changeover won’t make the cut. The transition offers a great opportunity for Apple to scrub scores of clunky, dated products from its App Store. But it will also hit older games particularly hard.”

“Past gems like Flight Control, Canabalt, Civilization Revolution 2, and cult favorite Flappy Bird—once showcases for the iOS platform—look to be relegated to a dwindling number of dying device,” Nemati writes. “Apple, for its part, has been sending future incompatibility notices to both users and developers since 2014, and their message has been clear: Update or cease to function. It doesn’t matter if a user still enjoys playing Monkey Island, or that he or she paid for their beloved XCOM. When iPhone and iPad users install software updates in September (and please do update), the unsupported apps will be useless.”

