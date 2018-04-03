“A report from Bloomberg this week has made public something that should already have been apparent to tech industry observers: Apple is planning to replace Intel processors in Mac computers with its own chips starting sometime around 2020,” Vlad Savov writes for The Verge.

“The two California companies have enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership ever since Apple made the switch to Intel CPUs with the 2006 MacBook Pro and iMac, but recent trends have made the breakup between them inevitable,” Savov writes. “Intel’s chip improvements have stagnated at the same time as Apple’s have accelerated, and now iPhone systems-on-chip are outperforming laptop-class silicon from Intel’s Core line.”

“Even if Intel never cedes its performance crown, the future that Apple is building will invariably be better served by its own chip designs,” Savov writes. “Apple’s moving on because Intel’s standing still.”

