“Apple is reportedly developing its own processors to replace the chips that Intel currently supplies for the iPhone maker’s Mac line of desktops and laptops,” Daniel Howley writes for Yahoo Finance. “And according to Bloomberg, the changeover might happen as soon as 2020.”

“As you’d expect, Intel’s shares took a major hit following the news, falling 6% at market close on Monday,” Howley writes. “It’s certainly a blow to Intel, but it may not be as big of a deal as the sell-off would suggest.”

“That’s because Apple is only Intel’s fifth largest customer behind giants like Dell, HP and Lenovo, and according to Mercury Research’s Dean McCarron, makes up just $600 million in sales per quarter,” Howley writes. “As McCarron points out, Intel owns 88% of the laptop and desktop market worldwide.”

