“While it’s exciting to see a third-party music streaming service debut on the Apple Watch, it marks a far more important introduction of tech working on the Apple Watch,” Peckham writes. “The rumor suggests Apple will introduce its next StreamKit framework within watchOS 5 that will allow third-party developers to make use the cellular features on the Apple Watch.”
“This new software change will allow developers to push notifications directly to your wrist. That’ll mean you’ll be able to get messages and more through to your watch without having to have it go through your phone directly and you’ll be able to leave your phone at home more often,” Peckham writes. “Arguably this change may make it even more possible for you to leave the house and not have to take your phone with you at all. You’ll be able to receive phone calls and texts like normal, plus also have your favorite apps send you notifications. It could change the way you use the Apple Watch on a daily basis.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we’ve already seen with the sales of Apple Watch since Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) debuted, as Apple Watch inexorably and inevitably becomes more and more independent, its dominance of the wearables market will only strengthen!
