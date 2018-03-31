“Earlier this week we heard that Spotify may be coming to the Apple Watch 3 in the watchOS 5 update, but the introduction of the app may signal something much more exciting for the company’s range of smartwatches,” James Peckham writes for TechRadar. “The rumor comes from an unverified tipster speaking to MacRumors, which claims Apple will use WWDC 2018 (coming up in June this year) to show off the app for the first time.”

“While it’s exciting to see a third-party music streaming service debut on the Apple Watch, it marks a far more important introduction of tech working on the Apple Watch,” Peckham writes. “The rumor suggests Apple will introduce its next StreamKit framework within watchOS 5 that will allow third-party developers to make use the cellular features on the Apple Watch.”

“This new software change will allow developers to push notifications directly to your wrist. That’ll mean you’ll be able to get messages and more through to your watch without having to have it go through your phone directly and you’ll be able to leave your phone at home more often,” Peckham writes. “Arguably this change may make it even more possible for you to leave the house and not have to take your phone with you at all. You’ll be able to receive phone calls and texts like normal, plus also have your favorite apps send you notifications. It could change the way you use the Apple Watch on a daily basis.”

Read more in the full article here.