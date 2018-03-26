“Apple Music executive Jimmy Iovine says streaming services are too similar – and need to diversify to survive,” Mark Savage reports for The BBC. “‘The streaming services are all charging $9.99 and everyone has the same music,’ he told the BBC. ‘And it’s really nice. You get whatever song you want, you get your playlists – but there’s got to be more interaction between the artist and the audience. Sooner or later, something’s got to give,’ he said, indicating that Apple Music wanted more original content.”

“Apple has had some success with exclusives in the past, scoring big hits with Drake’s Views and Frank Ocean’s Blonde,” Savage reports. “But it has recently moved away from the strategy, preferring to invest in filmed content, including the Carpool Karaoke series, and its Beats 1 radio station, which boasts shows presented by Elton John, Drake and St Vincent.”

“The company’s chief rival, Spotify, has largely avoided exclusives. However it released its ‘first ever original new song’ – by up-and-coming pop singers Nina Nesbitt, Charlotte Lawrence and Sahsa Sloan – earlier this week, indicating ambitions to become a virtual record label,” Savage reports. “Apple has previously denied rumours it would “phase out” the iTunes download store next year, but Iovine told the BBC such a move was inevitable. There is no concrete timescale, but he said: ‘If I’m honest, it’s when people stop buying. It’s very simple.’ Iovine was speaking to the BBC a few days before the Wall Street Journal reported he would step back from day-to-day involvement in Apple’s streaming business and move into a consulting role.”

