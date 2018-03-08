“The software is straightforward and easy to use. Once installed, the app lives in your Mac’s Menu Bar,” Bellamy writes. “TunnelBear offers unpaid users up to 500MB of data for free, every month. That’s not a lot of web traffic, though, so if you require a more robust plan, the company provides two different pricing tiers. Users can opt to pay $10 a month contract-free, or sign up for a year’s worth of service for $60, which breaks down to $5 per month. Both of these options come with unlimited bandwidth and the ability to connect five devices to TunnelBear’s servers at the same time.”
“As much as we love TunnelBear’s quirky branding and its European connection speeds, the company’s base in a Five Eye country (Canada) is a concern from a user privacy standpoint,” Bellamy writes. “Most customers won’t be at risk, but activists, journalists, or other security-minded individuals should look elsewhere for a VPN service.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We use TunnelBear’s VPN service while using public Wi-Fi. TunnelBear lets users easily and quickly choose from servers located around the world in 20+ countries. TunnelBear offers unlimited data for $4.99/month.
