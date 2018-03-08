“Unsure if you’ll use a VPN often enough to warrant paying for it, or only occasionally require the security that using one provides?,” Séamus Bellamy writes for Macworld. “TunnelBear could be the service that you’re looking for.”

“The software is straightforward and easy to use. Once installed, the app lives in your Mac’s Menu Bar,” Bellamy writes. “TunnelBear offers unpaid users up to 500MB of data for free, every month. That’s not a lot of web traffic, though, so if you require a more robust plan, the company provides two different pricing tiers. Users can opt to pay $10 a month contract-free, or sign up for a year’s worth of service for $60, which breaks down to $5 per month. Both of these options come with unlimited bandwidth and the ability to connect five devices to TunnelBear’s servers at the same time.”

“As much as we love TunnelBear’s quirky branding and its European connection speeds, the company’s base in a Five Eye country (Canada) is a concern from a user privacy standpoint,” Bellamy writes. “Most customers won’t be at risk, but activists, journalists, or other security-minded individuals should look elsewhere for a VPN service.”

