“Earlier this week, the Republican-led Congress voted to repeal FCC rules that blocked ISPs from selling your data to third parties without permission,” Evan Dashevsky writes for PC Magazine. “The vote largely fell along party lines, and President Trump is expected to sign the joint resolution, S.J. Res 34.”

“Just about all your online data is automatically scraped, organized, and sold to advertisers so they can micro-tailor their sales pitches. This very profitable business model is how Google and Facebook have amassed astounding fortunes despite the fact that they give their products away for free,” Dashevsky writes. “And now your ISP can get in the Big Data game as well.”

“New FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the move reverses ‘privacy regulations designed to benefit one group of favored companies over another group of disfavored companies,'” Dashevsky writes. “The subtext of the chairman’s comment being that he believes the previous administration crafted rules to support Democratic-friendly Silicon Valley companies like Facebook and Google, while blocking out less-favored corporations like home cable/internet providers.”

“One of the best ways to secure your data is to use a virtual private network (VPN), which provides greater control of how you’re identified online. Simply put, a VPN creates a virtual encrypted ‘tunnel’ between you and a remote server operated by a VPN service,” Dashevsky writes. “All external internet traffic is routed through this tunnel, so your ISP can’t see your data. If the site you’re heading to uses HTTPS, your data stays encrypted, too. Best of all, your computer appears to have the IP address of the VPN server, masking your identity.”

