“The U.S. House voted on Tuesday 215-205 to repeal regulations requiring internet service providers to do more to protect customers’ privacy than websites like Alphabet Inc’s Google or Facebook Inc.,” David Shepardson reports for Reuters. “The White House said earlier Tuesday that President Donald Trump strongly supports the repeal of the rules approved by the Federal Communications Commission in October.”

“Under the rules, internet providers would need to obtain consumer consent before using precise geolocation, financial information, health information, children’s information and web browsing history for advertising and marketing,” Shepardson reports. “Last week, the Senate voted 50-48 to reverse the rules.”

“FCC chairman Ajit Pai in a statement praised the decision of Congress to overturn ‘privacy regulations designed to benefit one group of favored companies over another group of disfavored companies.’ Last week, Pai said consumers would have privacy protections even without the Obama internet provider rules, but critics say they will weaker,” Shepardson reports. “An Internet & Television Association statement called the repeal ‘an important step toward restoring consumer privacy protections that apply consistently.'”

