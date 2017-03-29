“Under the rules, internet providers would need to obtain consumer consent before using precise geolocation, financial information, health information, children’s information and web browsing history for advertising and marketing,” Shepardson reports. “Last week, the Senate voted 50-48 to reverse the rules.”
“FCC chairman Ajit Pai in a statement praised the decision of Congress to overturn ‘privacy regulations designed to benefit one group of favored companies over another group of disfavored companies.’ Last week, Pai said consumers would have privacy protections even without the Obama internet provider rules, but critics say they will weaker,” Shepardson reports. “An Internet & Television Association statement called the repeal ‘an important step toward restoring consumer privacy protections that apply consistently.'”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last Thursday:
We’d like to see “further action by the FCC or Congress” to let the FTC regulate online privacy beyond what, if anything, is currently protected by existing “federal and state laws” posthaste.
