“Using a VPN on a public wireless network allows the user to hide their network activity from prying eyes. Regardless if you have something to hide or not, having your banking and social media information open for all to see is just bad security practice. While it’s recommended to use one whenever possible, the trouble with VPNs starts almost as soon as one decides to use it,” Barbosa writes. “How does one even begin to find a recommended VPN option?”
“With data centers spanning all over the globe and already providing free (although arguably low) iCloud storage, Apple could enable a simple VPN as another one of their services,” Barbosa writes. “If Apple doesn’t want to get into building out another service into their product line, they could at least look into simplifying the App Store experience. With hundreds of apps in the App Store all pushing various VPN services, Apple could help to highlight a few trusted companies.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, this is a great idea! Such a move would strongly reinforce the message that the company wants to deliver: Apple is laser-ocused on user privacy and security.
Currently, we use TunnelBear’s VPN service (especially while using public Wi-Fi) which lets you choose from servers located around the world in 20+ countries. TunnelBear offers unlimited data for $49.99 billed yearly which is less than $4.17/month. TunnelBear explicitly states, “No logging. TunnelBear does NOT log any activity of users connected to our service. Period.”
SEE ALSO:
Protecting against possible ISP snooping by using a VPN and https – April 3, 2017
Privacy 101: Why you need a VPN – March 31, 2017
Why Congress’s rejection of proposed FCC data rules will not affect your privacy in the slightest – March 31, 2017
Congress to US citizens: Online privacy isn’t dead, those who want it will just have to pay for it – March 30, 2017
U.S. Congress sends repeal of FCC broadband privacy rules to President Trump for signature – March 29, 2017
Congress votes to repeal FCC Internet privacy rules – March 28, 2017
U.S. Senate votes to overturn Internet privacy rules – March 23, 2017