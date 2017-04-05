“Virtual Private Network, or VPN for short, isn’t a new technology but it has been coming up more and more in security conversations lately,” Greg Barbosa writes for 9to5Mac.

“Using a VPN on a public wireless network allows the user to hide their network activity from prying eyes. Regardless if you have something to hide or not, having your banking and social media information open for all to see is just bad security practice. While it’s recommended to use one whenever possible, the trouble with VPNs starts almost as soon as one decides to use it,” Barbosa writes. “How does one even begin to find a recommended VPN option?”

“With data centers spanning all over the globe and already providing free (although arguably low) iCloud storage, Apple could enable a simple VPN as another one of their services,” Barbosa writes. “If Apple doesn’t want to get into building out another service into their product line, they could at least look into simplifying the App Store experience. With hundreds of apps in the App Store all pushing various VPN services, Apple could help to highlight a few trusted companies.”

Read more in the full article here.