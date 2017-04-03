“With the new rules rejected and a friendlier FCC chair in place, there’s legitimate concern that ISPs will ramp up efforts to use our browsing habits and behavior to sell to marketers to better target ads against us, to create new ISP-operated targeted advertising systems, and to have information available to release to the U.S. government without the requirement of a warrant,” Fleishman writes. “Many well-meaning people immediately suggested a host of different ways to block your behavior from being tracked, but some of them don’t increase your privacy—and could, in fact, reduce it.”
Fleishman writes, “Let me look at what’s most effective and what you should avoid.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As per the Congressional joint resolution, as we wrote last month, “Google’s loss of influence over the U.S. federal government is a Very Good Thing™ for competition.” (See related articles below.)
We use TunnelBear’s VPN service (especially while using public Wi-Fi) which lets you choose from servers located around the world in 20+ countries. TunnelBear offers unlimited data for $49.99 billed yearly which is less than $4.17/month. TunnelBear explicitly states, “No logging. TunnelBear does NOT log any activity of users connected to our service. Period.”
