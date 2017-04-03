“The Obama Administration created a new set of restrictions on Internet service providers (ISPs) intended to define more clearly and explicitly bar greater use of our information that ISPs could conceivably gather, store, and sell,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “A Congressional joint resolution may be signed by President Trump by the time you read this that prevents those new rules from going into effect. The status quo remains.”

“With the new rules rejected and a friendlier FCC chair in place, there’s legitimate concern that ISPs will ramp up efforts to use our browsing habits and behavior to sell to marketers to better target ads against us, to create new ISP-operated targeted advertising systems, and to have information available to release to the U.S. government without the requirement of a warrant,” Fleishman writes. “Many well-meaning people immediately suggested a host of different ways to block your behavior from being tracked, but some of them don’t increase your privacy—and could, in fact, reduce it.”

Fleishman writes, “Let me look at what’s most effective and what you should avoid.”

Read more in the full article here.