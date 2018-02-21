“Take a step back and consider how much of your life is transmitted over the inherently insecure internet,” Max Eddy writes for PC Magazine. “Do you feel a creeping sense of dread? That’s entirely reasonable, considering the forces arrayed against your privacy. One of the best ways to secure your data is to use a virtual private network (VPN), which also provides some control over how you’re identified online.”

“To understand the value of a VPN, it helps to think of some specific scenarios in which a VPN might be used,” Eddy writes. “Consider the public Wi-Fi network, perhaps at a coffee shop or airport. Normally, you might connect without a second thought. But do you know who might be watching the traffic on that network? Can you even be sure the Wi-Fi network is legit, or might it operated by a thief who’s after your personal data? Think about the passwords, banking data, credit card numbers, and just plain private information that you transmit every time you go online.”

“If you connect to that same public Wi-Fi network using a VPN you can rest assured that no one on that network will be able to intercept your data—no other users snooping around for would-be victims, nor even the operators of the network itself,” Eddy writes. “Among the enemies to free speech and privacy, there are two three-letter groups to be especially concerned about: the NSA and your ISP. Through years of reporting and the Snowden leaks, we now know that the NSA’s surveillance apparatus is enormous in scope. The agency has the ability to intercept and analyze just about every transmission being sent over the web. There are jaw-dropping stories about secret rooms inside data infrastructure hubs, from which the agency had direct access to the beating heart of the internet. With a VPN, you can rest assured that your data is encrypted and less directly traceable back to you. Given the mass surveillance efforts by the NSA and others, having more ways to encrypt your data is a good thing.”

Much more in the full article here.