“VPN service for Macs can help users remain more anonymous online, lowering their attackable profile by obscuring information like IP address and hiding browsing information from potential snoops,” Fox writes. “Almost every major VPN client offers a VPN service for Mac users. Because VPN is a web-based protocol, there aren’t ‘Mac-specific’ VPNs. While some software companies might market their services as ‘Mac-friendly,’ there’s no need for a ‘Mac-compatible’ VPN.”
“VPNs work by wrapping your Internet traffic in an encrypted ‘tunnel’ between you and the VPN server. This means that anyone outside of your connection with the server is unable to observe even rudimentary details about your connection. No one, not even your Internet service provider, can even see the websites you visit while you have VPN enabled,” Fox writes. “VPNs also obscure your IP address. When you connect to your encrypted ‘tunnel,’ you’ll often be able to choose the geographical area in which that tunnel exits… Security-conscious users will also want to check on the service provider’s policy regarding retaining records and providing them to law enforcement authorities. ”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We use TunnelBear’s VPN service (especially while using public Wi-Fi) which lets you choose from servers located around the world in 20+ countries. TunnelBear offers unlimited data for $4.99/month. Importantly, TunnelBear explicitly states, “No logging. TunnelBear does NOT log any activity of users connected to our service. Period.”
