“Thanks to Windows’ comparative dominance and macOS’ significant differences, very few custom-built attacks are found for Macs in the wild. As a matter of efficiency, attacking macOS isn’t worth the time. However, Macs are still highly vulnerable to web-based attack vectors and social engineering attacks,” Alexander Fox writes for Apple Gazette. “These attacks allow attackers to gain access to your confidential information by exploiting holes in web protocols or hijacking human trust and social expectations.”

“VPN service for Macs can help users remain more anonymous online, lowering their attackable profile by obscuring information like IP address and hiding browsing information from potential snoops,” Fox writes. “Almost every major VPN client offers a VPN service for Mac users. Because VPN is a web-based protocol, there aren’t ‘Mac-specific’ VPNs. While some software companies might market their services as ‘Mac-friendly,’ there’s no need for a ‘Mac-compatible’ VPN.”

“VPNs work by wrapping your Internet traffic in an encrypted ‘tunnel’ between you and the VPN server. This means that anyone outside of your connection with the server is unable to observe even rudimentary details about your connection. No one, not even your Internet service provider, can even see the websites you visit while you have VPN enabled,” Fox writes. “VPNs also obscure your IP address. When you connect to your encrypted ‘tunnel,’ you’ll often be able to choose the geographical area in which that tunnel exits… Security-conscious users will also want to check on the service provider’s policy regarding retaining records and providing them to law enforcement authorities. ”

