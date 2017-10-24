“DNS stands for Domain Name Service. The nutshell explanation is that it performs the translation from human-friendly URL names (like www.imore.com) to internet service computer destinations called IP (internet protocol) addresses,” Casella writes. “You don’t need to know imore.com’s IP address when you visit. You just need to type in the name and off you go.”
“Even though you may be using a VPN service, there are some caveats that may affect how truly private your internet access is,” Casella writes. “There are somethings you can do to make certain you’re not leaking private information via your DNS.”
MacDailyNews Take: We use TunnelBear’s VPN service (especially while using public Wi-Fi) which lets you choose from servers located around the world in 20+ countries. TunnelBear offers unlimited data for less than $4.17/month. Importantly, TunnelBear explicitly states, “No logging. TunnelBear does NOT log any activity of users connected to our service. Period.”
