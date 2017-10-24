“We’ve spoken about the merits of having a VPN (virtual private network) to protect your privacy and secure your connections when online,” Anthony Casella writes for iMore. “If you have a VPN service running on your local device, all of the data (so long as you’re routing all of the data through the VPN) is encrypted from your device to the VPN server. Depending on the VPN provider, your data afterwards can be anonymized, since anyone ‘listening’ to the traffic coming in and out of the VPN server would see a din of data with the origin and destination being the IP of the VPN server. Not your true IP.”

“DNS stands for Domain Name Service. The nutshell explanation is that it performs the translation from human-friendly URL names (like www.imore.com) to internet service computer destinations called IP (internet protocol) addresses,” Casella writes. “You don’t need to know imore.com’s IP address when you visit. You just need to type in the name and off you go.”

“Even though you may be using a VPN service, there are some caveats that may affect how truly private your internet access is,” Casella writes. “There are somethings you can do to make certain you’re not leaking private information via your DNS.”

