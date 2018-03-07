“Apple decided to get rid of ‘notch’ design,” The Electronic Times reports. “Its plan is to improve obstacles such as 3D sensor and camera module that were in the way of implementing a full-screen on the front of an iPhone.”

“According to industries, Apple is preparing a new display without notch design for their new iPhones. This new display will be based on OLED and it is heard that it will be applied to new iPhones that will be released in 2019,” The Electronic Times reports. “‘Apple decided to get rid of notch design starting from 2019 models and is having discussions with relevant companies.’ said a representative for an industry. ‘It seems that Apple is planning to implement full-screen that is more complete to its new iPhones.'”

“It is heard that Apple will keep its face recognition technology called ‘Face ID’ for 2019 models,” The Electronic Times reports. “Apple is planning to release two models with OLED display and a model with LCD display during this fall. It is heard that OLED models will be available in 5.85-inch display and 6.46-inch display while a LCD model will be available only in 6.04-inch model.”



Read more in the full article here.