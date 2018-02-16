“Apple has informed developers today that all new apps submitted to the App Store from April 2018 must support the iPhone X’s Super Retina display,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “This means developers of new apps must ensure they accommodate the notch and go edge-to-edge on the 5.8-inch OLED screen.”

“Apple has not set a deadline for when updates to existing apps must support iPhone X natively,” Mayo reports. “From April, all new apps must also be built against the iOS 11 SDK.”

Mayo reports, “In recent years, Apple has enforced rules more aggressively when it comes to supporting the latest devices.”



