“Apple has not set a deadline for when updates to existing apps must support iPhone X natively,” Mayo reports. “From April, all new apps must also be built against the iOS 11 SDK.”
Mayo reports, “In recent years, Apple has enforced rules more aggressively when it comes to supporting the latest devices.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So, if you haven’t already, get busy working around Apple’s inelegant kludge.
