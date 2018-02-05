“I recently got a new 4K UHD television set and purposefully didn’t invest in a sound bar because I knew my HomePod would be the perfect alternative thanks to AirPlay connectivity on Apple’s smart speaker,” Lory Gil writes for iMore. “You can’t use HomePod to control playback on Apple TV – you can’t ask Siri to play, rewind, or skip a movie or song track for you – but you can use it as a sound bar when connected to your Apple TV.”

“HomePod must be set up with a compatible iPhone or iPad. Currently, you can’t simply connect it directly to your Apple TV. So, you’ll first need to complete the HomePod setup process on your iPhone or iPad,” Gil writes. “You’ll also need a compatible Apple TV, which is the fourth-generation Apple TV or newer. Your HomePod must be connected to the same wifi network as your Apple TV.”



