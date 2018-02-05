“HomePod must be set up with a compatible iPhone or iPad. Currently, you can’t simply connect it directly to your Apple TV. So, you’ll first need to complete the HomePod setup process on your iPhone or iPad,” Gil writes. “You’ll also need a compatible Apple TV, which is the fourth-generation Apple TV or newer. Your HomePod must be connected to the same wifi network as your Apple TV.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait until Apple adds the ability to make two HomePods a stereo pair with the public release of iOS 11.3. Until then, we’ll enjoy one HomePod per room per Apple TV.
