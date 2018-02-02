“As was expected, that pretty much eliminates Android and other devices as sources, even if you’re running Apple Music, making the HomePod a product strictly for Apple device owners,” Dent reports. “Furthermore, just to set it up, you’ll need an iOS 11-capable Apple device, as The Verge notes.”
“For third-party apps like Spotify, you won’t be able to play songs via Siri voice commands, it seems,” Dent reports. “Once it’s installed, however, guests with iOS 8 and up and OS X Yosemite and later will be able to connect via peer-to-peer AirPlay.”
MacDailyNews Take: Again, there are about a billion more Apple device users today than there were when iPod launched as a Mac-only music accessory.
Apple’s HomePod can be used as as a Wi-Fi speaker for Spotify, Google Play Music, Amazon Music, etc., thanks to AirPlay.
As always, Android settlers won’t know what they’re missing in terms of ecosystem integration and ease-of-use. When and if Apple opens HomePod more to Apple Music subscribers on Android (Google’s Play Store app has between 10 million and 50 million Apple Music downloads and more than 200,000 reviews), it’ll be icing on the cake. Apple could certainly have plans for HomePods to fill in other price points (like iPod mini, iPod nano and iPhone shuffle did) in the future, too.
Obviously, Apple is behind on HomePod. We don’t even have multi-room or stereo capabilities, yet! We expect Apple has plans for HomePod features and devices that have not yet been revealed.
HomePod Audio Sources (via Apple Inc.):
• Apple Music
• iTunes Music Purchases
• iCloud Music Library with an Apple Music or iTunes Match subscription
• Beats 1 Live Radio
• Podcasts
• AirPlay other content to HomePod from iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac
HomePod System Requirements (via Apple Inc.):
• iPhone 5s or later, iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation), iPad Air or later, iPad mini 2 or later, or iPod touch (6th generation) running iOS 11.2.5 or later
• 802.11 Wi-Fi Internet access
• Apple Music subscription for full music functionality
