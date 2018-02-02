“If you were hoping to use the HomePod as a regular Bluetooth speaker, forget about that,” Steve Dent reports for Engadget. “While it has the necessary hardware for Bluetooth streaming, currently it only supports third-party services through Apple’s proprietary AirPlay protocol.”

“As was expected, that pretty much eliminates Android and other devices as sources, even if you’re running Apple Music, making the HomePod a product strictly for Apple device owners,” Dent reports. “Furthermore, just to set it up, you’ll need an iOS 11-capable Apple device, as The Verge notes.”

“For third-party apps like Spotify, you won’t be able to play songs via Siri voice commands, it seems,” Dent reports. “Once it’s installed, however, guests with iOS 8 and up and OS X Yosemite and later will be able to connect via peer-to-peer AirPlay.”

