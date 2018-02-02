“Apple has finally made its foray into the premium voice-activated speaker market with the anticipated release of its HomePod, and according to new data from Slice Intelligence, Apple’s launch outperformed its competitors on the first day of release, selling 9x more units than the Sonos One and outselling the Google Home Max by a factor of 11,” Arye Zucker writes for Slice Intelligence.

“The smart speaker to beat, though, is Amazon’s flagship, the Echo Show. On the first day of release, the Echo Show out-sold the HomePod by strong 31 percent, a number that would grow to 86 percent by the end of the first three days of availability,” Zucker writes. “The Echo Show is the lion of the smart home speaker jungle, with the HomePod selling just 48 percent of what the Echo Show sold in the inaugural three-day launch period.”

“45 percent of HomePod buyers also bought the iPhone X, and 92 percent of buyers were male,” Zucker writes. “While the HomePod launch was the loudest debut of a premium voice-activated speaker, it still needs to catch up to the Echo Show, which, over the last year, has 5.2 percent share of the total voice-activated speaker market, and the Sonos One with 1.4 percent, versus the HomePod’s 0.4 percent.”

