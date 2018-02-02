“The smart speaker to beat, though, is Amazon’s flagship, the Echo Show. On the first day of release, the Echo Show out-sold the HomePod by strong 31 percent, a number that would grow to 86 percent by the end of the first three days of availability,” Zucker writes. “The Echo Show is the lion of the smart home speaker jungle, with the HomePod selling just 48 percent of what the Echo Show sold in the inaugural three-day launch period.”
“45 percent of HomePod buyers also bought the iPhone X, and 92 percent of buyers were male,” Zucker writes. “While the HomePod launch was the loudest debut of a premium voice-activated speaker, it still needs to catch up to the Echo Show, which, over the last year, has 5.2 percent share of the total voice-activated speaker market, and the Sonos One with 1.4 percent, versus the HomePod’s 0.4 percent.”
MacDailyNews Take: Market share, schmarket share.
As usual, Apple does not compete in market share. Let’s see Apple’s profit share of the smart speaker market a year from now.
Not only is Apple only selling only to iOS users here, but HomePod costs $349 vs. Amazon’s Echo Show’s $229.99 price tag. There’s a $120 dollar difference that goes a long way to explaining the discrepancy between launch period estimates. Not to mention that the products are significantly different. HomePod is a quality music speaker sans display. Amazon’s Echo Show is more of a video terminal for security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, etc. Comparing the two is apples to oranges.