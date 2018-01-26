Baertlein reports, “Credit Suisse analyst Jason West recently estimated that Starbucks’ global tax rate could fall to about 24-25 percent from around 33 percent, which would drive roughly $425 million in annual tax savings.”
Seattle-based Starbucks said it will give hourly and salaried employees, who received pay raises in January, a second wage increase in April,” Baertlein reports. “It is giving additional stock grants to eligible employees on April 16. Coffee shop workers will receive a grant of at least $500 and store managers will receive $2,000 grants.”
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Starbucks employees!
