“Amazon’s Alexa software has already made its way into just about every Internet-connected device you can imagine, like smartwatches, lamps, and refrigerators, to name just a few,” Lisa Eadicicco writes for TIME Magazine. “Next, Amazon’s voice-enabled digital assistant could live in your glasses. At CES 2018, wearable display company Vuzix unveiled its latest pair of augmented reality glasses, the Vuzix Blade, which can communicate with Amazon’s Alexa assistant. The glasses are set to launch in the second quarter of 2018 for $1,000.”

“Vuzix’s Blade AR glasses feel like an improved version of Google Glass with better picture quality,” Eadicicco writes. “The Android-based headset work fine on its own, as it’s a fully functional computer, but it must be tethered via Bluetooth to your smartphone or connected to a Wi-Fi network to access certain features, like email and text notifications. There’s also an 8-megapixel camera for snapping photos. Vuzix says the glasses will be compatible with prescription lenses.”







“Vuzix envisions a future in which a user could walk down the street wearing its glasses, glance over at a sign for an upcoming concert, and then ask Alexa to purchase a ticket for that event,” Eadicicco writes. “During my experience wearing the Blade AR glasses, I was able to get a basic sense of how Alexa would handle a few simple commands. Asking for the weather, for example, pulled up a tiny widget showing the temperature in the upper right corner of my field of view. Alexa was also able to put directions to the airport in my line of sight — arguably the most practical use case for augmented reality glasses right now. ”

Read more in the full article here.